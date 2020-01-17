Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Greenwood County Government issued a statement saying due to a power outage all offices in the Park Plaza building will be closed today.
Affected departments include:
- Solicitor - closed - some staff operating in Greenwood County Courthouse
- Coroner - office closed - staff operating on an on-call basis
- Voter Registration - office closed
- Public Defender - office closed
- Lake Management - office closed
- Human Resources - office closed
- County Administration - office closed but taking emergency calls at 942-8507
- Victim's Advocate - office closed - staff operating from the Sheriff's office
- Drug Enforcement Unit - office closed - staff operating from the Sheriff's office
- Treasurer - office closed
- Probation - office closed
Offices will be closed on Monday for the MLK Holiday. They are expected to reopen on their normal schedule Tuesday, Januray 21.
More news: Police: Baby in critical condition after man admitted to punching child in head multiple times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.