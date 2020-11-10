GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, Greenville County Schools said all high schools will move to a block schedule.
Under this block scheduling method, officials said students will take four semester-long classes each term to earn up to eight credits each year. In a block model, classes last around 90 minutes and are completed at the end of one semester. On the traditional schedule, students have seven 50-minute class periods each day that last the entire school year.
GCS said high school principals came together to collaborate on the block schedule plan after deciding to align all GCS high schools onto a common schedule.
The district said the change will also help teachers better share resources and schedule alternative academic instructions, such as dual-credit options.
There are currently five school high schools who already operate on a block schedule: Berea, Blue Ridge, Greer, Travelers Rest, and Wade Hampton. The students there will not see any changes in their instruction.
There are currently eight high schools on a traditional schedule: Eastside, Greenville, Hillcrest, JL Mann, Mauldin, Riverside, Southside, Woodmont. There are two high schools that operate on a hybrid model: Carolina and Greenville Early College. All of those schools will move to the block schedule in the next school year.
A spokesman for the school district said all high school principals notified families of the upcoming changes last week.
