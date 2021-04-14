GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for Greenville County Schools said Friday that all 14 high schools in the district will return to full-time in-person learning on April 26.
South Carolina's Department of Education said Greenville County was one of only seven districts that were not yet offering full-time in-person learning for all students.
Currently, Greenville County Schools offers full-time in-person for grades K-8, while high school students attend in person four days a week, explained Ryan Brown, the Chief Communications Officer for the SCDE.
72 school districts currently offer full-time in-person learning for all students.
Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller said lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday calling for all schools to resume in-person learning no later than April 26.
