Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Last week Clemson University unveiled its new "All In" sculpture designed by artist Gordon Huether outside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.
The statue, which stands 25 feet tall, is sculpted in aluminum and dichroic glass (glass that appears different colors when viewed from different angles).
Four proposed concepts were presented and the school says the sculpture was selected and commissioned by a panel Clemson students.
Huether said, "Ultimately, 'All In' is intended to reflect the precepts of Clemson’s football program: striving for excellence, individual personal growth and community service. It is sure to spark various responses from the viewer and become a memorable and engaging addition to the Clemson campus."
The artist's work is inspired by the prolate spheroid shape of the American football, enlarged to "heroic proportions" the artist's studio says.
The artist's hope is that the shape will evoke the spirit and sport of football, without being a literal representation, so that all can enjoy.
