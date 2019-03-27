GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Jersey Mike’s said 100 percent of all sales from its 10 Upstate locations will be donated to Safe Harbor on Wednesday.
Wednesday is the company’s 9th annual “Day of Giving.”
Participating restaurants include Jersey Mike’s Subs in Greenville (Augusta St., North Main St., Pelham Rd., Wade Hampton Blvd., Woodruff Rd.), as well as Jersey Mike’s in Clemson, Easley, Greenwood, Greer, Simpsonville and Spartanburg.
The company said restaurants will donate all sales, not just profits, to Safe Harbor, an organization that provides an array of services for victims of domestic violence and their children.
Through the rest of the month, customers can also make a donation to Safe Harbor at any of the Upstate locations.
