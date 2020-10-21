Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the wreck involved a fatality. Troopers have since confirmed there have been no deaths involved at this point.
COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews said a flipped gas tanker wreck on I-26 in Polk County shut down both sides of the interstate on Wednesday.
The tanker wreck happened Wednesday afternoon and the Columbus Fire Department said a fire that resulted from the crash spread into nearby woods.
The Columbus Fire Department said I-26 was completely shut down from exit 67 to exit 59 East and West while crews work. Both sides of I-26 are moving again.
Firefighters said a medical helicopter was requested at the scene for a patient with severe burns.
A Hazmat crew was also requested at the scene.
Troopers asked drivers to avoid the area because it will be an extended time before it reopens.
The NCDOT later released this detour route for drivers to get around the closure:
Motorists traveling West are advised to take Exit 5 (SC-11) in South Carolina. Continue on SC-11 for approximately 3 miles and make a right onto US-176 West. Continue onto US-176 West for 21 miles into North Carolina and make a right onto US-25. Continue onto US-25 for approximately 2 miles to re-access I-26.
Motorists traveling East must take US-25 South to Exit 7 (US-176). Continue on US-176 East for 12 miles and make a left onto NC-108. Continue on NC-108 for 3 miles to re-access I-26. Motorists that are trapped in the queue are advised to follow the direction of local law enforcement.
No other details were immediately available.
