(FOX Carolina) -- A crash has left the entire roadway blocked on White Horse Road at Lewis Street in Greenville County, according to Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol reported the collision around 5:20 p.m.
Details were not immediately available on the crash, but injuries have been reported.
At this time, the Greenville County Coroner's Office is not responding.
MORE NEWS - 18-year-old being sought for attempted murder after stabbing two juveniles, Mauldin Police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.