SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -
**UPDATE** All lanes have reopened and traffic is moving smoothly.
The SCDOT reported all lanes of I-85 South were blocked after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened near mile marker 81.
Troopers said the crash was reported just after 10:45 a.m.
Injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.