CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says that all lanes of I-85 near mile marker 104 are blocked due to a collision in the area.
A detour can be taken at US Highway 29 to SC-5 which leads back onto I-85, according to the department.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.
