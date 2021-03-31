GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer was blocking two lanes of I-85 South on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck was between Pelham Road and the Woodruff Road / I-385 interchange. It also involved another vehicle that overturned down over the guardrail and down an embankment.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 12:17 p.m. and no injuries have been reported thus far. Troopers said a hit-and-run with no injuries also happened in that same area minutes later.
Bsure to check FOX Carolina's traffic page for real-time conditions.
MORE NEWS - Delta Airlines is bringing back inflight services and middle seats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.