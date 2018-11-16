CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said both sides of I-85 were shut down in Cherokee County Friday while crews worked to empty the contents of an overturned tanker truck and tow away the wreckage.
The wreck was near mile marker 86.
It happened just after 6 a.m.
According to SCHP, Christopher Gross of Houston, Texas was driving the 2016 Interntional truck-tractor, which was pulling the tanker trailer. He was heading northbound on the interstate, but troopers say he was driving too fast for road conditions and left the right side of the road. This caused his truck to overturn.
Gross was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, but has been charged with driving too fast for conditions.
Troopers said traffic was detoured on both sides of the interstate due to the cleanup efforts.
Troopers said the contents of the tanker has to be pumped out of it before the truck can be up-righted and towed away.
Update: All lanes in both directions on I-85 near Exit 82 are now open.— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) November 17, 2018
As of 9 p.m. Friday evening, all southbound lanes were re-opened.
SCDOT tweeted at 11:56 p.m. Friday that both directions had re-opened near exit 82.
DHEC confirmed to FOX Carolina the company known as 3R is handling the clean up of 4400 gallons of Toulene. The toxic chemical is often used in paint thinner and nail polish remover.
Could you tell me how long this detour was? I'm in trouble with my boss for taking 4 hours from Charlotte to Spartanburg because of a highway closure, and I'm trying to prove I'm not lying about it.
