NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -
**UPDATE** Troopers said as of 5:40 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the left lane of I-26 East near mile marker 81 was blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash and fuel spill.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. according to the SC Highway Patrol
Deputies said the right lane was open to traffic.
No other details were immediately available.
