Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - I-85 northbound is back open after a vehicle fire involving a tractor trailer shut down a portion of the interstate Tuesday morning.
According to Highway Patrol's website, the call for the fire came in around 10:56 a.m. and happened near the 65 mile marker, just before the US 29 exit.
SCDOT cams show the right two lanes blocked as crews work to cleanup the scene. Traffic appears to be flowing in the left most lane.
As of just before noon, all three lanes on the roadway are back open. No word on if any injuries were involved in the incident. We'll update as more information becomes available.
