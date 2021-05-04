GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walmart and Sam's Club stores in South Carolina are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to walk-ins.
According to store officials, the retail giant is allowing walk-in vaccinations at the 121 stores across the state in efforts to "help increase vaccine availability, particularly in rural communities."
Store officials say vaccinations will be offered to scheduled appointments and walk-ins from now on.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness in a news release. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
