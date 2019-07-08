HALL COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) – All four suspects wanted in connection with the death of a Hall County deputy are now behind bars, the sheriff posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.
It happened when a stolen vehicle that deputies were chasing Sunday night crashed.
The vehicle had been used in several burglaries.
The people inside the car started running after the crash and started shooting, deputies said.
Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was shot and killed.
Hector Garcia, one of the suspects, was also wounded and taken to the hospital. He has been charged with murder.
The names of the other suspects have not been released.
MORE - Police: Deputy fatally shot by stolen vehicle suspect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.