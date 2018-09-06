Allegiant celebrates 8 years of service in Asheville

To celebrate 8 years of service in Asheville, Allegiant will be presenting four $10,000 checks Thursday to local nonprofit organization. Each check will be presented to a leader of a local nonprofit group.
The organizations that will be receiving the checks are Buncombe Partnership for Children, Eblen Charities, Eliada, and MANNA Foodbank.
Allegiant is inviting the community to come out and share in the festivities. You can head to Hole Doughnuts located at 168 Haywood Road, in Asheville Thursday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for free doughnuts and the chance to win round-trip airfare.
Allegiant will be presenting the checks to the nonprofit organizations at 9 a.m.
Since 2011, more than 1.3 million Allegiant passengers have traveled through Asheville via Asheville Regional Airport.
