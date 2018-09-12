GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travelers who have booked plane tickets this week with Allegiant may see service disruptions as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolina Coast.

According to the airline, service disruptions for flights to and from select airports are expected to be disrupted from Wednesday through Sunday, September 16th.

The following airports are affected by potential disruptions:

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Concord, NC (USA)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville, SC (GSP)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Roanoke, VA (ROA)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Allegiant says travelers can keep up-to-date with travel alerts at this website, and passengers with reservations to or from any of the above cities can request a one-time change to their tickets without incurring any change or cancellation fees.

To do so, call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-505-8888 any time 24/7. You can also reach out to Allegiant on Facebook or Twitter by directly messaging them.

Itineraries must be changed withing 14 days from the weather advisory for travel on any future open date to any city Allegiant serves, with exception to San Juan.