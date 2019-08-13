ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Looking for a vacation? Allegiant airlines just announced it's newest flights from Asheville to West Palm Beach for as low as $54.
Officials say the service will begin on November 25th.
"We're incredibly excited to grow again in Asheville with this new route," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.
"We're certain that area travelers will love having an ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to get away to this popular destination and that Florida travelers will appreciate these convenient flights to enjoy all that the Asheville area has to offer."
This new year-round route will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve 11 cities from Asheville Regional Airport.
