GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The medical chain Allergy Partners confirmed they are investigating a cyber attack that caused a network outage late last month.
According to the Allergy Partners website, the medical chain is the nation's largest single-specialty practice in allergy, asthma and immunology. The chain's network includes more than 130 providers in 23 states.
Denise C Yarborough, General Counsel for Allergy Partners, released this statement on Wednesday:
We have determined that we experienced a cyber attack, which caused a network outage starting February 23. We are working with cyber security firms to investigate the incident and understand the impact. We are thankful to our IT staff, who have been working around the clock to restore our systems so that we have been able to resume normal patient care at a majority of our locations as of Monday, March 1. As we continue to investigate, we will provide additional information to patients should the need arise.
FOX Carolina asked how many locations in the Carolinas were affected and if any patient information was compromised. Yarborough said she did not have answers to those questions she was able to disclose at the time.
The chain has seven locations in the Upstate and eight in Western North Carolina.
