SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Looking for a job? Well, Allied Universal is searching for security guards for work throughout the Upstate area.
Allied Universal will be holding a hiring event at SC Works Spartanburg, located at 220 East Kennedy Street, on Wednesday, February 20th.
Pay is up to $11.00 per hour, depending on qualifications. Full time and part time positions are available.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.jobs.scworks.org
More about Allied Universal: Allied Universal is a facility services company based in the United States. It also offers security systems solutions, janitorial services and staffing. It is a combination of earlier companies - Barton Protective Services, Spectaguard, Initial and Allied Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.