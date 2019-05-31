Clearwater, FL (FOX Carolina) - How would you like to find a 11-foot-alligator in your kitchen?
That's what happened to one person in a Clearwater, Florida home.
Police say the 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.
According to the Clearwater Police Department's Facebook page, the homeowner called police and a trapper who responded and captured the gator.
No one was injured during the incident.
(1) comment
sometimes a gator just wants to become a handbag .
