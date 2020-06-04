Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending May 30. Officials say for the seventh time since March, numbers have dropped.
According to SCDEW, 18,986 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 5,964 from the previous week.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,880. Richland County came in second with 1,634. No county in the state saw above 2,000 claims.
“As the number of initial claims continues to decrease week over week, we hope to see more opportunities for South Carolina to return to stable employment and financial stability. As more individuals return to work, many have asked what they need to do to stop receiving unemployment benefits. The answer is simple; just stop certifying. The self-reported certification each week tells us if you’re still unemployed. Once you stop certifying for 14 days, your claim will become inactive. There’s no need to call us or notify us within the portal that you’ve returned to work or started a new
position,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“However, we know not everyone is in a position to immediately return to work. For those who are still looking for employment, our agency and the SC Works system offer resources to help you with this process,” Ellzey concluded.
In the last 11 weeks, the total number of claims has risen to 559,531 in the state.
The agency says they have paid more than $1.8 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and CARES ACT programs and PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance).
