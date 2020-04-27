Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, Duke Energy was reporting about 5,000 customers without power spread over the areas of Slater-Marietta and Tigerville.
Right now there's no word on what is causing the outages in both areas.
Right know we know two outages are contributing to about 2400 people without power in Tigerville. Likewise, Duke Energy is reporting two outages in the Slater-Marietta area is causing about 2400 outages.
In both cases Duke Energy says power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.
We've reached out to a spokesperson for more information on what caused the power loss. They told us a transmission issue was impacting three substations in that part of the county. Crews are investigating the cause and working to restore power as soon as possible and rerouting power from unaffected circuits.
More news: NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed near Taylors, took roof off of motel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.