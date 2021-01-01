GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Americans are already receiving their second stimulus check and experts are saying to spend it strategically.
Americans who made less than $75,000 in 2019 are eligible for $600 in COVID-19 relief funds, which is half as much as they received from the first round of aid.
Bobbi Rebell, a personal finance expert for the app Tally, said people will likely think about this second check differently.
"There was an expectation, perhaps unrealistic, that we would get more support from the government if this went on as much as it has," Rebell said. "Now I think people realize whether it's right or wrong we are going to have to be a lot more self sufficient than we had expected."
Rebell said the first priority should be paying down any high interest debt, like credit cards.
"... Making extra payments on your principal debt will definitely help lower how much you pay in interest," she said. "You may also want to consider using tools like the Tally app instead to help you pay down your credit card debt faster."
Tally consolidates users' credit and manages paying off balances, which helps them avoid late fees and saves them money in the long run.
If you don't have any high interest debt, Rebell said to keep building up an emergency fund.
"Given how unpredictable 2020 was, it would be prudent to prioritize the accounts that would allow you to access cash quickly," Rebell said. "If you have at least 3-6 months of expenses in your savings, then you could more comfortably make contributions to investment, retirement and college savings accounts."
