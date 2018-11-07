GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood residents and those living in the area are invited to partake in a town hall-style meeting to discuss Alheimer's disease and other dementias.
On November 13, the Alzheimer's Association will host a community forum for residents of all ages at The Arts Center of Greenwood at 120 Main Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The forum is an opportunity for residents to ask questions about Alzheimer's, share their personal experiences, learn about resources, and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
"Thanks to the leadership of volunteers in your community, we know that there is a hunger for greater access to Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services in Greenwood County,” said Sam Wiley, Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “We invite families to come together with Association staff and volunteers to identify unmet needs and mobilize our community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”
The association believes those facing Alzheimer's shouldn't stand alone, and hope the forum till bring community members and families affected by the disease together to open conversation, all with the goal of bolstering resources, programs, and services to best support those needing help.
The Alzheimer's Association estimates more than 5.7 million Americans live with the disease in the United States. In South Carolina alone, they say 89,000 live with it, and that number is projected to reach 120,000 people by 2025.
Light refreshments will be provided. Those wanting to participate should call 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/sc to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.