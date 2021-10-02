GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Alzheimer's Associated hosted a Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research.
The event happened at 8:45 a.m. at the West End of Fluor Field in Greenville. The participants honored those impacted by Alzheimer's through the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The goal of this ceremony was to show solidarity in the fight against the disease. Check out these images from the event.
1 of 5
Walk to end Alzheimer (5)
A look at the Walk to end Alzheimer's (FOX Carolina, October 2, 2021)
