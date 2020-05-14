MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Daniel Cobb, the town manager for Mills River confirmed Thursday that Amazon is bringing a $28 million distribution center to the town.
Cobb said the facility will bring up to 200 new jobs.
The facility will be located at the intersection of Highway 280 and Fanning Field Road.
Amazon elaborated that the facility will be an Amazon Delivery Station. It is expected to open in 2020.
The company said packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, are sorted, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.
“We are excited to continue our investment in the state of North Carolina and provide great job opportunities for the talented workforce," said Shone Jemmott, Amazon Spokesperson.
The company has more than 150 delivery stations in the US.
MORE NEWS - Rep. Timmons sends letter to Elon Musk asking him to consider SC as potential new home for Tesla headquarters
(1) comment
Must be one of Hussein obama's "Shovel Ready Jobs"....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.