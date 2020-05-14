MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Daniel Cobb, the town manager for Mills River confirmed Thursday that Amazon is bringing a $28 million distribution center to the town.
Cobb said the facility will bring up to 200 new jobs.
The distribution center will be located at the intersection of Highway 280 and Fanning Field Road.
No other details were immediately available.
