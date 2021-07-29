NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s return to almost normalcy is slowing down Amazon’s pandemic-induced sales surge. The online behemoth on Thursday posted better-than-expected profits for the second quarter. But it delivered sales results that came in short of expectations. It also offered a disappointing outlook for the current quarter. Its stock fell more than 7% in after-market trading. Amazon still is one of the few retailers that has prospered during the pandemic. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the slowdown in sales was a result of the company lapping against last year’s huge pandemic-induced COVID-19 shopping binges.
