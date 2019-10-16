COPIAH COUNTY, MS (FOX Carolina) - Mississippi state investigators have activated an AMBER Alert for two toddlers who may be with two adults.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says 1-year-old Zarie Wade and 3-year-old Dior Wade were last seen around 4:39 p.m. on October 16 in Copiah County, possibly traveling to Hinds County with two adults who abducted them.
⚠️⚠️AMBER ALERT! ⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Q47xcVrZ4e— MSMBI (@MDPSMBI) October 17, 2019
Zarie is a boy, who is about 2 feet tall. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a turquoise shirt, and brown shoes. He has brown eyes and brown hair with twisted strands.
Dior is a girl, standing at about 3 feet tall. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants, and black boots. She also has brown eyes and brown hair.
The toddlers are believed to be with 28-year-old Teanna L. Dixon and 29-year-old Derek Young.
Dixon is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Young stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 148 pounds, and has brown eyes. His hair color was unknown as of writing.
Young and Dixon are driving a 2016 silver Lincoln MKZ, with Georgia license plate RTI3239. The car was last seen traveling north towards Hinds County.
Anyone who knows where the toddlers or the two adult subjects are should call the MBI at (855) 642-5378.
