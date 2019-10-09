GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina say a toddler was abducted from a park Wednesday and have activated an AMBER Alert for her.
Greensboro PD says 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was last seen at a playground on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro, where she was abducted by an unknown woman believed to be in her 20's.
A digital from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Ahlora stands at 2 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has a dark skin complexion with black medium-length hair and brown eyes. She has multi-colored beads braided into her hair. She was also last seen wearing a pink short-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and white sandals.
Her suspected abductor is an African-American woman, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. The subject was wearing a gold necklace, black short-sleeve crop top, tiger print pants with a yellow stripe, and dark flip-flops. She also was wearing a short ponytail. Her last known direction of travel was northwest from Phillips Avenue.
Anyone who knows where Ahlora or her suspected abductor are should call 911, or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2222.
