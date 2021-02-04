NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (FOX Carolina) - Virginia law enforcement have activated an AMBER Alert for a baby reportedly abducted by a woman Thursday.
Virginia State Police tweeted out the details of the alert, saying 3-month-old Jiraiya Sage Cherry was abducted in the Newport News area along Preakness Drive. Jiraiya weighs just 10 pounds and was last seen wearing a red-and-white striped onesie with blue pants.
#Virginia #AMBERAlert ACTIVATION: @NewportNewsPD searching for 3 MO Jiraiya Cherry. He was last seen on Preakness Dr. in #NewportNews. Abductor is apprx 24YO black female w/long, black hair extensions & driving unk silver 4-door sedan. Call 911 or #NNPD @ 757-247-2500. @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/cgxFvwCn07— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 4, 2021
According to a Medium post from the Newport News PD, Jiraiya's abductor was babysitting him. The suspect is described as a Black woman standing around 5 feet 6 inches tall. She had black dreadlocks in the middle of her back, and was seen wearing a black face mask and black jacket. She's about 24 years old and speaks with a southern accent. She could be driving a silver sedan with Virginia plates.
Anyone who knows of Jiraiya’s whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Department Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.
