GLENNVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) -A Levi's Call, the Georgia state-level Amber Alert, that had been activated on behalf of the Long County Sheriff's Office on Thursday has now been canceled after deputies say the baby girl was found safe.
Deputies said they had been searching for Genesis Gutierrez Harris, who is 7 months old. She has brown eyes, black hair, wearing a white onesie with black/white polka dots and yellow bands.
Deputies said the baby was likely with Leander Nathaniel Harris, 23. He is roughly 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks.
Deputies confirmed the baby girl was found safe but did not release further details Thursday afternoon.
