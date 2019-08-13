CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert out of Charlotte was canceled Tuesday morning after officials said two missing girls, age 1 and 3, were both found. The search is ongoing for their father, who police say abducted them and is also wanted for murder.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said both 3-year-old Dior Muhammad was found several hours after and her 1-year-old sister, Aziyah Garner was found unharmed with a relative.
Dior was found safe with another relative Tuesday morning, police said.
Charlotte police said the search continues for the accused abductor, Edward Garner, Sr.
Police believe both girls were abducted by Garner, who is also their father.
Police said Garner killed Aiesha Shantel Summers, 28, shortly before taking off with the children.
He is 35 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall. He has brown short cut hair, brown eyes with a beard and goatee.
Investigators said the suspect's son Edward Garner Jr. is safe and unharmed. He voluntarily came in to talk to investigators after seeing his photo circulating in connection with the story.
Police say they found the vehicle the suspect was driving, a 2000 white Mercedes with a NC tag number HCV-1629, abandoned on Nations Ford Road.
Anyone with information on Edward Garner Sr.'s whereabouts is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
