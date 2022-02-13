You have permission to edit this article.
Amber Alert canceled; Charlotte toddler found

Marlaya Patterson

Marlaya Patterson (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children / February 13, 2022)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV/Gray News)- An Amber Alert issued for a missing Charlotte toddler has been canceled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday afternoon that 3-year-old Marlaya Monet Patterson has been located, WBTV reported.

She had earlier been reported missing and possibly abducted.

