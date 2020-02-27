SAINT MARY’S, GA (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said an Amber Alert for 3 young children from south Georgia was canceled Thursday evening.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said announced the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said Autumn Leann Gentry, 5, Meadow Lin Gentry, 6, and Cole Arron Gentry, 3, were abducted by Marshall Arron Gentry, 26, from St. Mary’s, GA.
The children are believed to be in extreme danger.
Deputies said they may be traveling in a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with GA license tag RTQ7135.
The sheriff's office told WMAZ that the family had been found in a Midwestern state.
No other details have been released.
