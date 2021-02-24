WINNABOW, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old who went missing has been canceled by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, Aubrey Leanne McFarland was abducted by Elijah Muhammad McFarland. They were last seen traveling northbound on US17 from Winnabow, NC in a burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC registration TCY-9075.
Aubrey is described by deputies as approximately 3 feet tall and weighing 42 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black zip up boots and a pink fleece jacket.
Deputies say 37-year-old Elijah McFarland is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
In an update, deputies says both Aubrey and Elijah were found safe in Tennessee.
"Special thanks to Nashville Metro PD who assisted with locating the vehicle, Doug Atwood, an off duty officer heading home when he assisted, and a wonderful citizen who saw something, and said something! She is a true hero," says the sheriff's office.
