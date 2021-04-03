GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 1-year-old in Greensboro, North Carolina.
According to the Greensboro Police Department, 1-year-old Josea Andre Petty was taken by two people in a dark gray Kia Sorento with NC license plate reading: 5D16DV.
Police say Josea weighs 35 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweat pants and white socks.
The first abductor is described by police as a male between the ages of 30 and 35 and was last known wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes and black knit cap.
Police say the second abductor is a male between the ages of 20 and 25 with black hair and is last known wearing a black jacket and gray pants.
The Greensboro PD say the three were last seen traveling westbound on West Meadowview Road.
At 8:38 a.m., Greensboro PD confirmed that 1-year-old Josea Andre Petty was found and is safe.
