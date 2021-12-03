WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Winston-Salem Police Department announced that they canceled an Amber Alert after they located 13-year-old Laela Jones safe.
Initially, officials said Jones was last seen Friday wearing a yellow hoodie with red on the chest, dark denim jeans with either black Nike slide or tie-dye crocs.
Jones is 5-feet-tall, 117 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.
