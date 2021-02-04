Jiraiya Sage Cherry

Jiraiya Sage Cherry

 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (FOX Carolina) - Virginia law enforcement have cancelled an AMBER Alert for a baby reportedly abducted by a woman Thursday.

Virginia State Police tweeted out the details of the alert, saying 3-month-old Jiraiya Sage Cherry was abducted in the Newport News area along Preakness Drive. Jiraiya  weighs just 10 pounds and was last seen wearing a red-and-white striped onesie with blue pants.

According to a Medium post from the Newport News PD, Jiraiya's abductor was babysitting him. The department later announced he was found safe, and a person was taken into custody in relation to the investigation, which remains ongoing.

