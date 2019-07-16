Bladen County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a 4-month-old baby girl, believed to have been abducted by her non-custodial mother, has been safely located and her was mother taken into custody.
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office said little Lonnisha Renee Askew was recovered around 1:30 p.m. in Lancaster County. Her mother, Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, NC, was taken into custody along with a male companion.
According to the police department's Facebook page, Lonnisha was taken Monday from a daycare center around 5 p.m. by Askew.
Askew is Lonnisha's non-custodial parent who deputies in Bladen County say went to the daycare, grabbed the child, and then fled.
Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.
Deputies say the Juanita Askew was last seen in a black 2011 Chevy Cruze with 30-day tags. Her direction of travel was unknown, but deputies said in a news conference that they believe she might have been somewhere in North Carolina or South Carolina.
Deputies and police say that Juanita is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings.
Warrants were filed for her arrest on child abduction charges.
More news: Greenville police and firefighters collecting toys for Shriners Hospital for Children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.