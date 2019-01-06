Anthony Manuel Diaz

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for 12-year-old Anthony Diaz who was reportedly abducted in Mount Airy, NC. 

 Source: Mt. Airy Police Department

MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) --

On Sunday, the NC Department of Public Safety shared that the AMBER alert for the Mount Airy boy was cancelled, authorities have not released why. Authorities have confirmed that the boy is still missing. 

The cancellation can be viewed here: https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001628&AAA=10138

Anthony Manuel Diaz is described as standing 4'7'' and weighing 78 pounds. 

He has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Anthony was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt. 

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call Mount Airy Police at (336) 786-3535 or call 911 or star HP. 

