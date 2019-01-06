MOUNT AIRY, NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) --
On Sunday, the NC Department of Public Safety shared that the AMBER alert for the Mount Airy boy was cancelled, authorities have not released why. Authorities have confirmed that the boy is still missing.
The cancellation can be viewed here: https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001628&AAA=10138
Anthony Manuel Diaz is described as standing 4'7'' and weighing 78 pounds.
He has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Anthony was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.
Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call Mount Airy Police at (336) 786-3535 or call 911 or star HP.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
