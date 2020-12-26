GASTONIA, NC (FOX Carolina)- A child abduction Amber Alert issued Saturday afternoon as Gastonia police say they are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Gastonia has been cancelled.
According to the Amber Alert, 3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb is around 2 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snow flakes.
According to the Alert, the abductor was believed to be Raheem Tyshawn Pate.
The alert was cancelled around 5 p.m. We've reached out to authorities for more information.
