DEMOREST, GA (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert for a missing six-year-old girl from Demorest, Georgia has been cancelled, according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said Celesta Negrete Ramierz, 17, was found safe early Monday morning.
Deputies said Ramierz was abducted Sunday at 11 a.m. by 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and was last seen at 1070 Kim Loop.
The suspect and the child were believed to be traveling towards Buford, Georgia in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia license plate number PXL5654, according to deputies.
MORE NEWS: Firefighters respond to fire at Fairforest Middle School in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.