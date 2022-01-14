DURHAM, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing boy in Durham.
According to Durham Police, 9-year-old Andrake Zachariah Paulk was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants with 18-year-old TaDaisa Paulk.
Andrake is described as being a four-feet-tall black boy, weighing 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Paulk is five-foot-seven inches tall, weighs 235 pounds, with long braided orange and blonde hair.
Paulk was seen with Andrake traveling northbound on Lawndale Avenue in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with the North Carolina tag HJK-3628.
If anyone has information regarding this abduction, call Durham Police at 919-560-4600 or 911.
