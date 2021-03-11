IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- An AMBER Alert that was activated at the request of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office for two missing children has been cancelled by authorities. We're still working to gather more information at this time.
According to the alert, 4-year-old Easton Grey Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh River Redmon had last been seen in Statesville, North Carolina along I-20 westbound and were believed to be taken by their mother, Amanda Jean Redmon.
The two children were believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina License Plate that reads HAD6654.
We'll update as we learn more information.
