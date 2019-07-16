Bladen County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Lumberton Police Department posted on their website that a 4-month-old girl has been abducted from a day care facility in Bladen County.
According to the police department's Facebook page, the child, identified as Lonnisha Renee Askew, was taken Monday from the facility around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, NC.
Askew is Lonnisha's non-custodial parent who deputies in Bladen County say went to the daycare, grabbed the child, and then fled.
Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.
Deputies say the Juanita Askew was last seen in a black 2011 Chevy Cruze with 30-day tags. Her direction of travel is unknown, but deputies said in a news conference that they believe she is somewhere in North Carolina or South Carolina.
Deputies and police say that Juanita is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings.
Warrants have been filed for her arrest on child abduction charges.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
More news: Greenville police and firefighters collecting toys for Shriners Hospital for Children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.