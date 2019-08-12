High Point City, NC, (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, an Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina for a child abduction.
According to officials, Legend Masir Goodwine, only a year old, was taken by a man, possibly wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a grey hat.
Legend has light skin, approximately two feet tall, weighing 20 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Legend was last seen wearing an orange tank top with a ninja turtle blanket.
The abductor may be driving a stolen, 4-door, Acura TL, gold in color, with license plate FES4626. We're also told the vehicle may be suffering from front end damage on both sides where the license plate is.
The were both last seen traveling southbound from South Main Street in High Point City.
If you have any information regarding this abduction call High Point Police Department immediately at 336-883-3224 or call 911 or star HP.
More news: Coroner: Moped driver dies two weeks after collision in Cherokee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.