RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing baby who has been abducted in Raleigh on Tuesday, according to officials.
Officials said 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce was taken by accused abductor, Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, 34. The pair was last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road in Climax, NC heading in an unknown direction.
Ava is described as three feet eight inches tall and weighs 20 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen. We're told Ava was last seen in a white shirt and black pants.
Parson is described as 5'4" and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials mentioned Parson has sores on her face.
Anyone with information on Pierce or Parson's whereabouts is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699 or call 911.
