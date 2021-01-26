SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Amber alert has been issued by the Sampson County Sheriff's Office for a missing 10-year-old in Sampson County.
According to the sheriff's office, Breanna Marie Jones is approximately 3'4" tall, weighing 75 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoodie, red leggings, white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes, and she wears glasses.
Deputies said Breanna Marie Jones was a allegedly abducted by Jonathan Lewis Jones and Christina Renee Edge.
Jonathan Lewis Jones is described by deputies as a 38-year-old man that is 5'9" and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots. Jonathan has a cross tattoo on his left cheek and "Breanne" on left hand.
Christina Renee Edge is described by deputies as a 32-year-old female that is 5'2", and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink and black jacket.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sampson County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.
